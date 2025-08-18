Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starlink Mission Lifts off from Vandenberg [Image 1 of 2]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission takes of Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025. This launch supports Department of Defense communications through advanced low-Earth orbit technology. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9262721
    VIRIN: 250818-X-HB409-1001
    Resolution: 3220x4024
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Starlink Mission Lifts off from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    SpaceX
    Starlink
    VSFB

