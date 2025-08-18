Maryland State Delegate Ryan Spiegel takes part in a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, known as the Golden Knights. “Building goodwill between those who are elected to represent our communities and those who sacrifice and serve to protect our democracy and freedom is critical,” he said in a recent interview. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9262712
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-AB123-1111
|Resolution:
|5443x3629
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops
No keywords found.