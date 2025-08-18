Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    99th Readiness Division

    Maryland State Delegate Ryan Spiegel takes part in a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, known as the Golden Knights. “Building goodwill between those who are elected to represent our communities and those who sacrifice and serve to protect our democracy and freedom is critical,” he said in a recent interview. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9262712
    VIRIN: 250618-A-AB123-1111
    Resolution: 5443x3629
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops
    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ARA
    Jayson Spiegel
    Ryan Spiegel
    Maryland State Delegation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download