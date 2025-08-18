Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

Courtesy Photo | Maryland State Delegate Ryan Spiegel takes part in a tandem jump with the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maryland State Delegate Ryan Spiegel takes part in a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, known as the Golden Knights. “Building goodwill between those who are elected to represent our communities and those who sacrifice and serve to protect our democracy and freedom is critical,” he said in a recent interview. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jayson Spiegel and Maryland State Delegate Ryan Spiegel are not related by blood or marriage, despite having the same last name and hailing from the “Old Line State.”



But their shared commitment to the nation’s men and women who serve in uniform bonds them through unity of purpose.



“The Army Reserve Ambassador Program provides a critical link between the Army Reserve and local communities,” said Ambassador Spiegel, who retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel. “As the percentage of the population who served in the military continues to decline, Army Reserve Ambassadors help connect the military to Americans at the grass-roots level.”



“It is important for civilian leaders to understand the commitment, excellence, and attitude of our reservists and to find common ground on the motivation to answer the call to serve,” said Delegate Spiegel, who has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2023. “We must be advocates for our reservists and all our service members and veterans, ensuring that our state and local governments help take care of those who have taken care of us.”



Ambassador Spiegel is one of dozens of Army Reserve ambassadors serving across the nation as volunteers who build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America.



“Being an Army Reserve ambassador gives me the opportunity to carry the Chief of Army Reserve’s message to decision makers and influencers,” Ambassador Spiegel explained. “I have advocated for the Army Reserve before the legislature and administration officials.



Army Reserve ambassadors help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities.



“In our nation, we understand and take pride in the importance of a professional, non-partisan armed forces that is loyal to our Constitution and laws,” Delegate Spiegel said. “Building goodwill between those who are elected to represent our communities and those who sacrifice and serve to protect our democracy and freedom is critical.”



To learn more about the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/