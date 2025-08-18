U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jayson Spiegel meets with Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones and retired Army Col. Dave Dragics, Military Officers Association of America, at the Speaker's rostrum in the House of Delegates Chamber. Army Reserve ambassadors help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9262711
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-AB123-1111
|Resolution:
|650x659
|Size:
|134.15 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops
No keywords found.