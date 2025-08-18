Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jayson Spiegel meets with Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones and retired Army Col. Dave Dragics, Military Officers Association of America, at the Speaker's rostrum in the House of Delegates Chamber. Army Reserve ambassadors help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. (Courtesy photo)