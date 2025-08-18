Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Reserve, Maryland state official find common bond in supporting troops

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Jayson Spiegel meets with Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones and retired Army Col. Dave Dragics, Military Officers Association of America, at the Speaker's rostrum in the House of Delegates Chamber. Army Reserve ambassadors help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. (Courtesy photo)

