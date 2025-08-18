August ILDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central Detachment Souda Bay and airmen assigned to Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, receive Intermediate Leader Development Course (ILDC) certificates of completion from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, after completing the four-day course on Aug. 14, 2025. ILDC prepares petty officers second class for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)