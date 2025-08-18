August ILDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 14, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Reo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course (ILDC) certificate of completion from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, after completing the four-day course on Aug. 14, 2025. ILDC prepares second class petty officers and personnel of equal rank for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)