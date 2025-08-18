Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August ILDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay [Image 10 of 13]

    August ILDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 14, 2025) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Demarcus McWilson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course (ILDC) certificate of completion from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, after completing the four-day course on Aug. 14, 2025. ILDC prepares second class petty officers and personnel of equal rank for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 08:33
    Photo ID: 9262177
    VIRIN: 250814-N-NO067-2030
    Resolution: 5721x4577
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: GR
    This work, August ILDC Graduation Onboard NSA Souda Bay [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

