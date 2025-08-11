City of Yokosuka Hosts Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 17, 2025) -- Base community members joined City of Yokosuka residents at the annual Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori Sunday, August 17 at Shiyakushomae Park. The traditional folk dance commemorates and celebrates a family's ancestors during the Obon holiday season. The city invites the base community here every year strengthening the long-standing partnership and friendship between the two communities through cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)