    City of Yokosuka Hosts Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori [Image 5 of 10]

    City of Yokosuka Hosts Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 17, 2025) -- Base community members joined City of Yokosuka residents at the annual Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori Sunday, August 17 at Shiyakushomae Park. The traditional folk dance commemorates and celebrates a family's ancestors during the Obon holiday season. The city invites the base community here every year strengthening the long-standing partnership and friendship between the two communities through cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

