YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 17, 2025) -- Base community members joined City of Yokosuka residents at the annual Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori Sunday, August 17 at Shiyakushomae Park. The traditional folk dance commemorates and celebrates a family's ancestors during the Obon holiday season. The city invites the base community here every year strengthening the long-standing partnership and friendship between the two communities through cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9262073
|VIRIN:
|250817-N-FG395-1064
|Resolution:
|4662x3108
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of Yokosuka Hosts Yokosuka Citizens Bon Odori [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.