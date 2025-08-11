The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a four-week program titled "English Storytelling by U.S. Soldiers" in collaboration with the "Dreaming Art Space" at Ddeul-an Art Village in Suseong District from July 24 to August 14.
Four volunteers, including the Brigade Commander, Colonel Jason Book, served as guest teachers, reading stories to children and engaging in prepared art activities, fostering bonds with local residents.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9261940
|VIRIN:
|250814-O-EW968-9679
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation [Image 8 of 8], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.