Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a four-week program titled "English Storytelling by U.S. Soldiers" in collaboration with the "Dreaming Art Space" at Ddeul-an Art Village in Suseong District from July 24 to August 14.

    Four volunteers, including the Brigade Commander, Colonel Jason Book, served as guest teachers, reading stories to children and engaging in prepared art activities, fostering bonds with local residents.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 00:52
    Photo ID: 9261938
    VIRIN: 250724-O-EW968-5798
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation [Image 8 of 8], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation
    Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download