Storytelling Volunteer Program with Suseong Cultural Foundation

The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a four-week program titled "English Storytelling by U.S. Soldiers" in collaboration with the "Dreaming Art Space" at Ddeul-an Art Village in Suseong District from July 24 to August 14.



Four volunteers, including the Brigade Commander, Colonel Jason Book, served as guest teachers, reading stories to children and engaging in prepared art activities, fostering bonds with local residents.