A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for exercise Northern Edge 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. NE25 is a Large Scale Global Exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 20:30
|Photo ID:
|9261777
|VIRIN:
|250817-F-LX373-1375
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS
Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska
