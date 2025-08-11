Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron prepare to launch for exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2025. NE25 is a Large Scale Global Exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 20:30
    Photo ID: 9261775
    VIRIN: 250817-F-LX373-1022
    Resolution: 4402x2935
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska
    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska
    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Northern Edge 2025 kicks off across Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    NorthernEdge
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download