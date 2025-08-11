U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performed during the 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan, August 16-17, 2025. Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler and Sgt. Brandon Hexum flew a side-by-side drop flag as a maneuver to open the air show.