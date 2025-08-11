The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performed during the 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan, August 16-17, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9261719
|VIRIN:
|250816-D-GG590-2394
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|23.76 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 10 of 10], by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.