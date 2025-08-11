Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Sara Garavuso 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performed during the 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan, August 16-17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9261712
    VIRIN: 250816-D-GG590-4534
    Resolution: 4702x7053
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 10 of 10], by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

