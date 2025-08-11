USNS Comfort Manning the Rails

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) man the rails during Comfort's homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 12:44
Photo ID:
|9261495
VIRIN:
|250817-A-TN407-1143
Resolution:
|7680x5123
Size:
|1.75 MB
Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
