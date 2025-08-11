Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Manning the Rails [Image 1 of 8]

    USNS Comfort Manning the Rails

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Antonio Jones, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), adjusts the American Flag during Comfort's homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 9261489
    VIRIN: 250817-A-TN407-1075
    Resolution: 7285x4859
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

