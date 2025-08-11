NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Antonio Jones, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), adjusts the American Flag during Comfort's homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9261489
|VIRIN:
|250817-A-TN407-1075
|Resolution:
|7285x4859
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Manning the Rails [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.