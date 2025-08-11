USNS Comfort Sailors Man the Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) Hospitalman Jonathon Soto, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), mans the rails during Comfort's homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)