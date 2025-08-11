U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Reyes, security forces craftsmen, assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, restrains an Airman acting as a suspected individual who breached installation security during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9261355
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-OA329-1005
|Resolution:
|7643x5095
|Size:
|33.3 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.