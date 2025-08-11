Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Guzman and Tech. Sgt. Carlos Reyes, both security forces craftsmen, assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, restrain an Airman acting as a suspected individual who breached installation security during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

