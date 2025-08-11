Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Guzman, security forces craftsman, assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, calls in a radio while responding to a simulated installation security breach during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 9261353
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-OA329-1003
    Resolution: 7538x5025
    Size: 33.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise
    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise
    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download