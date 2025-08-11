Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff as well as event organizers speak to guests attending the 19th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference on July 30, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Keynote sessions highlighted current operational priorities at Fort McCoy and other government contracting opportunities at government facilities across Wisconsin. Fort McCoy leaders provided insights into the base’s mission and upcoming procurement needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9261225
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-OK556-2873
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects [Image 41 of 41], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
No keywords found.