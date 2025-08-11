Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects [Image 29 of 41]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a brigade change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy with units of Soldiers who support the observer-coach/trainer mission for the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 9261215
    VIRIN: 250730-A-OK556-7898
    Resolution: 5730x3820
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects [Image 41 of 41], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    181st Infantry Brigade
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download