Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects [Image 33 of 41]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff as well as event organizers speak to guests attending the 19th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference on July 30, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Keynote sessions highlighted current operational priorities at Fort McCoy and other government contracting opportunities at government facilities across Wisconsin. Fort McCoy leaders provided insights into the base’s mission and upcoming procurement needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 9261219
    VIRIN: 250730-A-OK556-3139
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects [Image 41 of 41], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects
    19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Procurement Institute
    Wisconsin
    19th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download