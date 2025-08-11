U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a brigade change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy with units of Soldiers who support the observer-coach/trainer mission for the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony
