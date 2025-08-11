Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 15]

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a brigade change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy with units of Soldiers who support the observer-coach/trainer mission for the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9261189
    VIRIN: 250805-A-OK556-1558
    Resolution: 1854x1236
    Size: 371.71 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    181st Infantry Brigade
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve

