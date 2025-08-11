Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a brigade change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During the ceremony, Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

    The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy with units of Soldiers who support the observer-coach/trainer mission for the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and more.

    Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

