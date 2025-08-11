Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3, ADF compete in basketball tournament

    MRF-D 25.3, ADF compete in basketball tournament

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 shake hands with Australian Defence Force service members after a basketball tournament at Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 14, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    TAGS

    Australia
    1st Marine Regiment
    ADF
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    basketball

