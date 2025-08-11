MRF-D 25.3, ADF compete in basketball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William R. Walker, a radio technician with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, shoots a free-throw during a basketball tournament against Australian Defence Force service members at Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 15, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Walker is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)