MRF-D 25.3, ADF compete in basketball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sean Heidel, a logistics chief with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, shoots a basketball during a basketball tournament against Australian Defence Force service members at Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 14, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Heidel is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)