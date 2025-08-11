National Guard Sniper School Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Guard soldiers conduct stalk training during sniper school at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025. The soldiers constructed ghillie suits and practiced long-range marksmanship as part of the sniper training program. As part of the exercise, they crawled with rifles fully camouflaged to avoid detection and worked on concealment techniques to hide from drones overhead.