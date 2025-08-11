National Guard soldiers conduct stalk training during sniper school at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025. The soldiers constructed ghillie suits and practiced long-range marksmanship as part of the sniper training program. As part of the exercise, they crawled with rifles fully camouflaged to avoid detection and worked on concealment techniques to hide from drones overhead.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9261054
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-QK113-4300
|Resolution:
|4050x2700
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Sniper School Training [Image 75 of 75], by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.