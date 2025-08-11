Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Sniper School Training [Image 68 of 75]

    National Guard Sniper School Training

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    National Guard soldiers conduct stalk training during sniper school at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025. The soldiers constructed ghillie suits and practiced long-range marksmanship as part of the sniper training program. As part of the exercise, they crawled with rifles fully camouflaged to avoid detection and worked on concealment techniques to hide from drones overhead.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 19:38
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, National Guard Sniper School Training [Image 75 of 75], by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

