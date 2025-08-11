Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing complete the upper body component of their physical fitness exam at Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, August 16, 2025. The upper body component consists of either standard pushups or hand release pushups as part of the Air Force Fitness Exam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Caldwell)