    Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test [Image 3 of 3]

    Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Caldwell 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing complete the upper body component of their physical fitness exam at Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, August 16, 2025. The upper body component consists of either standard pushups or hand release pushups as part of the Air Force Fitness Exam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 9260912
    VIRIN: 250816-Z-EV713-1369
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zachary Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    test
    pt
    fitness
    pushups

