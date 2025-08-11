Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing run a timed 1.5 mile run for their fitness exam at Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, August 16, 2025. Airmen are required to perform a 1.5 mile run to test their cardiovascular health in their annual fitness exam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Caldwell)