Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test

U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing perform the core strength component of the Air Fitness Exam at Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, August 16, 2025. Airmen are tested on their core fitness strength using one of three exercises, sit-ups, cross knee crunches, or a timed plank. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Caldwell)