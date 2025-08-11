SV25 Lt. Col. Blas Martinez Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jared Koelling, training and exercise director for U.S. Army South, places the rank of lieutenant colonel on Maj. Blas Martinez, foreign military integration chief, at a frocking ceremony during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 15, 2025. A frocking ceremony is a military tradition in which a service member who has been selected for promotion is authorized to wear the insignia of the next higher rank before their official promotion date. This allows them to assume the responsibilities and duties associated with the higher rank, even though they are not yet officially promoted. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)