    SV25 Lt. Col. Blas Martinez Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 12]

    SV25 Lt. Col. Blas Martinez Frocking Ceremony

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Col. Jared Koelling, training and exercise director for U.S. Army South, speaks at the frocking ceremony for Maj. Blas Martinez, foreign military integration chief, as Martinez receives the rank of lieutenant colonel during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 15, 2025. A frocking ceremony is a military tradition in which a service member who has been selected for promotion is authorized to wear the insignia of the next higher rank before their official promotion date. This allows them to assume the responsibilities and duties associated with the higher rank, even though they are not yet officially promoted. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV25 Lt. Col. Blas Martinez Frocking Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Frocking
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Promotion
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

