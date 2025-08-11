From Texas to Chile: U.S. Army Officer Frocked to Lieutenant Colonel

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Blas Martinez, foreign military integration chief with U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Blas Martinez, foreign military integration chief with U.S. Army South, takes the oath of office with Col. Jared Koelling, training and exercise director for U.S. Army South, after a frocking ceremony for Martinez during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 15, 2025. A frocking ceremony is a military tradition in which a service member who has been selected for promotion is authorized to wear the insignia of the next higher rank before their official promotion date. This allows them to assume the responsibilities and duties associated with the higher rank, even though they are not yet officially promoted. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

ANTUCO, Chile– Maj. Blas Martinez, U.S. Army South’s (USARSOUTH) Foreign Military Integration (FMI) Chief, Training and Exercises, was “frocked” to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during a momentous ceremony overlooking the lake in Laguna del Lajas National Park, Aug. 15, 2025, in the Antuco Region of Chile. Frocking is the military tradition of a servicemember who has been selected for promotion to be granted by senior leadership to wear the rank before the official effective date of rank.



In a symbolic and rare ceremony, Martinez, a native of Laredo, Texas, was frocked during the execution of exercise Southern Vanguard 2025— one of 10 exercises he spearheaded during his two year tenure with USARSOUTH. Martinez has planned and supported over 50 DoD exercises spanning more than 30 countries worldwide.



“The significance of my frocking ceremony taking place in Chile is the comradery that shared traditions instill among partner nations,” said Martinez, a Simulations Operations Officer.



“It shows that we share some of the same traditions and demonstrates how we celebrate our achievements in the U.S. The presence of the Chilean army partners at my ceremony demonstrates the mutual respect and solidifies the partnership that we have.”



Martinez led the U.S. Army in planning participation in Exercise Southern Vanguard 2025, an exercise that underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership. In support of this exercise, U.S. forces deployed to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru. The exercise aims to strengthen interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.



“I think holistically, my biggest accomplishment in this role has been building partnerships, molding something from nothing and bringing partner nations together to achieve a common end state,” said Martinez.



The effectiveness and planning for this exercise is one of Martinez’s principal roles. As the FMI Chief, Martinez’s planning with foreign partners, operational coordination abilities, and consummate professionalism have been pivotal in laying the foundation for effective joint operations.



“It is always a great day when we have the chance to recognize a servicemember in front of friends and partners in a combined environment,” said U.S. Army Col. Jared Koelling, U.S. Army South training and exercise director.



“Promotions recognize potential and Maj. Martinez has certainly shown potential and work ethic as a lead planner and has been integral in pulling all of this together.”



Koelling’s sentiment was echoed by attendees at the ceremony.



“The significance of having the correct person in the correct job with the necessary tools to accomplish the mission is extremely important,” said Maj. Shane Coleman, USARSOUTH G6 (communications) plans officer and friend of Martinez.



“That is one reason why the frocking process exists.”



The need is magnified when it comes to building partnerships and deterring our adversaries on a global scale, Coleman added.



Senior Army leadership hand-picked Martinez to frock for effectiveness in his current role, in addition to his demonstrated success in combined and joint exercise planning and his work ethic.



“I am thrilled and I am thankful that our leadership recognized him, and the importance of wearing the rank in this role makes a difference,” said Koelling.



Martinez was also lauded by the Chilean Army III Division Commander, General de Brigada Claudio Marodones Petermann, who presided over the ceremony.



“The sacrifice for your career is not only your sacrifice but your family’s sacrifice to get to this rank,” said Mardones Petermann.



“I really hope that you feel honored to receive this rank in this place. I hope that you have the wisdom to make the best decisions in the future and that you're the best lieutenant colonel ever in the U.S. Army.”



Martinez, a fluent Spanish speaker enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2004, and was selected for the Green to Gold Program, a program that allows Army enlisted service members to commission into the officer corp. He received his commission from Texas A & M International University.



“Maj. Martinez has demonstrated that he is the person for this position and that he is deserving of the rank and title of Lieutenant Colonel,” said Coleman.



“ He has proven it time and time again and is an inspiration to all partner nations, leaders, peers, and subordinates.”