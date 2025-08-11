Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Firing Line [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Firing Line

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, Sailors, and Guardians from the National Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Space Force fire for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9260823
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-HT783-1044
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 21.21 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Firing Line [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Soldiers Draw Ammo
    Pistol Fundamentals
    Norwegian Sharpshooter
    Joint Firing Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDARNG
    Space Force
    M17 pistol
    Navy
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download