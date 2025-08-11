Joint Firing Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, Sailors, and Guardians from the National Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Space Force fire for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)