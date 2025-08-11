Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Sharpshooter [Image 3 of 4]

    Norwegian Sharpshooter

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Bravo Company 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard poses with his perfect score for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9260822
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-HT783-1002
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    This work, Norwegian Sharpshooter [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland
    Norwegian
    MDARNG
    M17 pistol
    Army National Guard

