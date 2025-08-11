Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Bravo Company 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard poses with his perfect score for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)