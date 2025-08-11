Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Bravo Company 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard poses with his perfect score for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9260822
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-HT783-1002
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|20.63 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Sharpshooter [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.