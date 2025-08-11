Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Jay He, a Pennsylvania State ROTC Cadet practices pistol fundamentals for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)