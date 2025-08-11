Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pistol Fundamentals [Image 2 of 4]

    Pistol Fundamentals

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadet Jay He, a Pennsylvania State ROTC Cadet practices pistol fundamentals for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 13:47
    Photo ID: 9260821
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-HT783-1026
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    This work, Pistol Fundamentals [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland
    ROTC
    Norwegian
    M17 pistol
    National Guard

