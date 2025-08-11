U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 recite the NCO Creed during a Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, Aug. 15, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 04:19
|Photo ID:
|9260642
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-LQ016-1128
|Resolution:
|7454x4972
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3 hosts Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.