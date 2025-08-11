Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3 hosts Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony [Image 7 of 13]

    MRF-D 25.3 hosts Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 stand at attention during a Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, Aug. 15, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Australia
    1st Marines
    MRF-D
    V21
    Marines
    Corporal’s Course

