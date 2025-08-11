MRF-D 25.3 hosts Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 recite the NCO Creed during a Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, Aug. 15, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)