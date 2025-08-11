Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Santiago Figuereo, Cpl. Silva Amador, and Staff Sgt. Armando Lueras, AH-64 attack helicopter repairers assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare for a strappack replacement on the main rotor head of an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, July 31, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotorhead is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades needs to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 9260414
    VIRIN: 250731-A-XD912-1055
    Resolution: 6478x4319
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache
    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download