A group of AH-64 attack helicopter repairers assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, repair a blade for a strappack replacement on the main rotor head of an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 1, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotorhead is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades need to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9260409
|VIRIN:
|250801-A-XD912-1005
|Resolution:
|6273x4182
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.