25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache

Sgt. Santiago Figuereo, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares for a strappack replacement on the main rotor head of an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 1, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotorhead is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades need to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)